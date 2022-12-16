Freeze on Shiv Sena name, symbol: Poll body will act in accordance with procedure, says Delhi HC

While disposing of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal against an order of the single judge of the HC, which dismissed his plea challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to freeze claim over the ‘Shiv Sena’ party name and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol, the Delhi High Court said on Friday that poll body will proceed in accordance with the procedure followed by it.

The Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena approached the ECI with a claim on the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol but the election panel in its October 8 interim order restrained both factions from using the party name and the symbol until a decision was taken.

On November 15, a single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed Thackeray’s plea and further directed the ECI to decide the issue in an “expeditious manner”. The single judge had also observed that expeditious disposal of the issue would be in the interest of the parties as well as the public, noting that there was no “interdict” on the matter by the Supreme Court. The single judge further said that the objection to the maintainability of the petition will be examined by the ECI on its own merits while reaching a final decision.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad had heard the parties argue at length on Thursday, where senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Thackeray submitted his grievance with respect to the observations made by the single judge in its order. The single judge had said Thackeray had raised a jurisdictional objection regarding the maintainability of the dispute petition before the ECI, and the “Court is confident that the same would be examined on its own merits by ECI while rendering the final decision, notwithstanding the lack of trust exhibited by the Petitioner”.

Thackeray had filed an application before the ECI raising two preliminary objections – whether there is any split in the political party i.e. Shiv Sena and whether the dispute petition can be maintained at the behest of a person (Eknath Shinde) who has given up membership of the party and incurred disqualification under Xth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The division bench noted Sibal’s contention that the observation of the single judge will “virtually inhibit the Election Commission of India from taking up” Thackeray’s application before disposing of the matter finally.

Without going into the factual issues, the division bench said the two preliminary issues raised by Thackeray in its application before the ECI were pending before the Supreme Court, “yet the Apex Court vide Order dated 27.09.2022 in IA Nos.101776-77/2022 has held that there shall be no stay on the proceedings before the Election Commission of India”. “Therefore, the Election Commission of India is free to proceed with the adjudication of the dispute pending before it,” the HC noted.

Disposing of Thackeray’s appeal the division bench said, “It is needless to state that the Election Commission of India will proceed in accordance with the procedure followed by the Commission while adjudicating a petition under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. In view of the above, no further Orders are required to be passed in this appeal”.

The appeal contended that the issue of maintainability being a preliminary issue ought to have been decided at the preliminary stage, and the single judge could not have directed ECI to decide the objection on non-maintainability of the petition along with the main petition, which would render a final decision.

The appeal further said the single judge failed to appreciate that the question of Shinde’s disqualification is still pending before the Supreme Court and ECI action is premised on an underlying assumption that the apex court will decide in Shinde’s favour.