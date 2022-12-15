Delhi HC reserves verdict in Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal against dismissal of plea challenging party name, symbol freeze

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved orders in former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal against an order of a single judge of the HC who dismissed his plea challenging the Election Commission of India’s decision to freeze claim over the “Shiv Sena” party name and the “bow and arrow” symbol.

Appearing for Thackeray, senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted before a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad that the single judge could not have passed an order making observations on how the poll body should proceed while deciding the claim.

Thackeray and Eknath Shinde’s factions approached the ECI with claim on party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol but the election panel in its October 8 interim order restrained both factions from using the party name and the symbol until a decision was taken.

On November 15, a single judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed Thackeray’s plea and further directed the ECI to decide the issue in an “expeditious manner”. The HC also observed that an expeditious disposal of the issue would be in the interest of the parties as well as the public, noting that there was no “interdict” on the matter by the Supreme Court. The single judge further said that the objection on maintainability of the petition will be examined by the ECI on its own merits while reaching a final decision.

Sibal argued that the single judge while dismissing his plea observed that the ECI will decide his client’s “preliminary objection” regarding maintainability of dispute petition before the ECI would be examined by the body on its own merits while rendering a final decision.

“I have filed an application raising a preliminary objection…All I want is that it should be heard first. I want nothing more than this. If the commission rejects my objection that is a different matter. We came to court and said that we are aggrieved by the ECI passing a freezing order without hearing us . But the court said that this will be heard with the main matter. Can the court do that? I’m ready to argue before the commission but this order should not bind the body,” Sibal said.

Sibal further said that “never before in the history of the ECI was a freezing order passed without hearing a party” as has happened in his client’s case. Apprising the HC about the case before the Supreme Court on this issue, Sibal said that his client had sought stay of the proceedings before the commission which was rejected and that the proceeding before the Commission is next listed on January 10, 2023. He further said that the SC had asked to proceed with the matter which cannot mean that the SC said that his client cannot raise a preliminary objection before the ECI. “If the ECI has been asked to proceed it means they have to proceed in accordance with law,”Sibal contended.

Advertisement

On the other hand senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appearing for Eknath Shinde said that the question as to which faction is the original faction and is entitled to the party name and symbol is very much open for judgment. Reserving its order the bench said, “We will pass appropriate orders”.

In its appeal Thackeray has claimed that the single judge failed to appreciate that the ECI’s order is “patently illegal, without jurisdiction and unsustainable, both in law and on facts”.

The appeal contends that the issue of maintainability being a preliminary issue ought to have been decided at the preliminary stage, and the single judge could not have directed ECI to decide the objection on non-maintainability of the petition along with the main petition, which would render a final decision.

Advertisement

The appeal further states that the single judge failed to appreciate that the question of Shinde’s disqualification is still pending before the Supreme Court and ECI’s action is premised on an underlying assumption that the apex court will decide in Shinde’s favour.