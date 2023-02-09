Will provide free treatment to EWS patients in OPD and IPD: Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute to Delhi HC

The Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute informed the Delhi High Court Wednesday that it will start providing free treatment to patients belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) to the extent of 25 per cent in its out-patient department (OPD) and 10 per cent in in-patient department (IPD) from March 1.

The submission was made before a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad while hearing a public interest litigation plea on the lack of free treatment facilities for poor patients in the hospital. The 2018 plea was moved by NGO Social Jurist against the hospital for not providing free treatment to EWS patients to the extent of 10 per cent in IPD and 25 per cent in OPD departments, claiming the institute was provided land by the Delhi Development Authority on concessional rates on this very condition.

Taking the voluntary submission of the hospital on record, the High Court directed it to provide free treatment to EWS patients as per its own undertaking. “In light of its categorical submission, the hospital is directed to provide 25 per cent OPD and 10 per cent IPD to EWS patients,” the court said disposing of the plea.

The litigant had earlier argued the Delhi High Court in 2007 and the Supreme Court in July 2018 had said hospitals that were allotted land on concessional rates would have to provide free treatment to poor patients to the extent of 10 per cent in their IPDs and 25 per cent in OPDs. It had been alleged that this hospital had not provided free treatment to any poor patient in the last two decades, and therefore the hospital had earned “unwarranted profits”, which it was liable to pay to the government for the good of society.

Apart from seeking a direction to provide free treatment to EWS patients as per land allotment conditions, the plea also sought a direction to the Delhi government to initiate the process for recovery of unwarranted profits earned by the hospital by not providing free treatment to poor patients.