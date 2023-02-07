Free textbooks, uniforms to EWS students: HC asks Delhi govt to explain why its orders have not been complied with

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government to file a fresh affidavit to explain why its earlier orders on providing free uniforms, textbooks and reading material to students belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) category have not been complied with.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a contempt petition and other related pleas seeking implementation of the August 27, 2014, order by which the Delhi government and private unaided schools were directed to give textbooks, uniforms etc to EWS students.

The court was also hearing a batch of PILs seeking proper implementation of the provisions of the Right to Education Act, whereby free books and uniforms should be provided to children from EWS and disadvantaged group categories in private unaided schools.

Noting its order of August 27, 2014, the high court said, “Let a fresh affidavit be filed by the Delhi government as to why earlier orders of the court have not been complied with within four weeks.” The matter was listed for April 13.

During the proceedings, Santosh Kumar Tripathi, standing counsel for the Delhi government, submitted that it is the prerogative of the schools to provide the accessories in kind as sought by the parents. He submitted that he will file an affidavit on this issue.

Advocate Kamal Gupta, appearing for the schools, told the court that though the Delhi government had asked private schools to give the benefits in kind, in its own schools, which are educating 12 lakh children, the state government is giving a “paltry sum” of Rs 1,100 per annum to the students.

Based on an affidavit filed by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education, the high court in its August 2014 order had observed that about 51,000 children were without textbooks and uniforms and said that in view of the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, “this position is wholly unacceptable”.

“It is the duty of the government as well as the schools to ensure that free textbooks are made available to children all belonging to the EWS/DG (disadvantaged group) categories. Along with the free textbooks, they are also entitled to get free uniforms and writing materials,” the court had said.

Gupta said that the state government had violated the order of August 2014.