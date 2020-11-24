Free tests: Shah inaugurates mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File)

UNION HOME MINISTER Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated a mobile Covid-19 RT-PCR lab at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in New Delhi. The mobile lab, which can give a result within six to eight hours without any cost to public, has been jointly launched by SpiceHealth and the ICMR.

“This testing lab and more such labs, which are planned to be set up, shall help in adding more capacity to Covid-19 testing… RT-PCR tests are most decisive and crucial for Covid-19 testing. These tests will cost Rs. 499 and the cost of testing will be borne by the ICMR. The people of Delhi will not have to bear any cost. This initiative is a step in making Covid-19 testing affordable and more accessible to the common person,” an MHA statement said.

The test report would be available within 6 to 8 hours from the time of sample collection compared to the average 24 to 48 hours taken by similar test reports, an MHA official said.

