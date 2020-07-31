Free ration in Delhi: Paswan takes on AAP govt

Paswan’s comments come at a time when the issue of delay in distribution of pulses has been raised by the Opposition. (File photo) Paswan’s comments come at a time when the issue of delay in distribution of pulses has been raised by the Opposition. (File photo)

Describing AAP government’s announcement of free ration to poor till November this year as “misleading”, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan Thursday said all the schemes mentioned by the Delhi government have already been launched by the Centre “for the welfare of the poor”.

“The Delhi government has announced that it will give free ration to the poor till November. This is not a Delhi government scheme. Under the Government of India’s PMGKAY scheme, free foodgrain is being provided to NFSA beneficiaries from April to November,” Paswan tweeted.

His comments came days after the Delhi government announced that all PDS cardholders in the national capital will get free ration till November 2020.

“Now, the Delhi government will be providing PDS ration to NFSA beneficiaries for the next five months, including July, August, September, October and up to November, free of cost,” reads a statement issued by Delhi’s Food and Civil Supply Minister’s office on July 8.

Paswan said, “The announcement by the Delhi government that it will give free ration till November is misleading.”

Paswan, in a tweet tagging the Prime Minister, further said: “The Delhi government should indicate the additional assistance that is being made in addition to NFSA and PMGKAY. Whatever it is announcing, all these schemes have been launched by the Centre for the welfare of the poor.”

