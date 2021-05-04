Free ration for all card holders for next two months: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday announced free supplies for all ration card holders for next two months and a one-time financial aid for auto and taxi drivers.

He, however, said that this did not mean the lockdown would last two months.

“Please do not interpret this as an extension of the lockdown till then. We hope it will not last long and we can reopen soon as the number of cases decreases,” he said.

A lockdown was imposed in Delhi three weeks ago to help break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. But for daily wage workers and many others this meant a cut in their earnings.

“The lockdown has created a financial crunch for daily wagers and construction workers. Last week, we gave Rs 5,000 each to (registered) construction workers and gave orders for financial help to those falling ill. We have decided that all ration card holders will get free ration for the next two months… Auto and taxi drivers would earn on a daily basis as well. They don’t have any big savings pools either. Because of the lockdown over the past few weeks, they have no income. Like last year, we have decided to give Rs 5000 to them to ease some financial pressures. I cannot say that this will be enough for all of them but hope it will help a little. Last year, 1.56 lakh drivers received this help. We are going through a very tough time. This is a very dangerous wave,” Kejriwal said.

As testing dropped on Sunday, the number of new Covid cases recorded in the city also dipped to 18,043, with a positivity rate of around 30 per cent. Before this, Delhi was recording an average of 25,000 cases per day.

With an unprecedented medical oxygen crisis rocking the city, people are being forced to run around looking for hospital beds.

Kejriwal said that people should not bother about party lines and work to help people.

“Politics is of no consequence at this time. Help each other. If someone is looking for hospital beds, help them get one, if someone is unwell, try to bring them food,” he said.