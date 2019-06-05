Free Metro for women: For public feedback, Manish Sisodia hops on the bus

Anita Devi takes promises with a pinch of salt. Till 4 pm Tuesday, she didn’t take the possibility of free commute from Dwarka to Central Delhi’s Shahjahan Road and back seriously.“Humko laga ye mazaak hai (We thought it was a joke),” she said, waiting to catch a bus home after work.

Over the years, Devi has been promised her job will be regularised. Yet, she continues to be a contractual employee with the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC), earning Rs 10,000 a month.

But around 4.15 pm, Anita — alongside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia — was busy calculating the potential savings she can make after the Delhi government’s proposal comes into effect.

For Sisodia, the UPSC headquarters bus stop on Shahjahan Road was the third pit stop as part of his two-and-a-half hour hop-on, hop-off journey between Indraprastha and Connaught Place on DTC and orange cluster buses, meant to gather public feedback on the proposal to offer free rides to women in Delhi’s buses and the Metro.

Sisodia boarded eight buses along the way and spoke to several women, including students, who were supportive of the proposal for factors such as “savings” and “safety”. Some were just excited about the prospect of being able to take the Metro.

As he urged every woman to share if they supported the move for safety or savings, the response was near unanimous — “both”. In a few cases, positive responses were peppered with apprehensions that throwing open the Metro in such a manner might encourage pickpockets.

Anubhuti, a student of Delhi University, said the steep hike in Metro fares had pushed her to switch to buses. Sonam, a student of Jijabai Industrial Training Institute, said she will be able to save up to Rs 1,500 per month. “For someone who earns a lakh per month, the savings aren’t perhaps needed, but we have to consider it from the point of view of a person who earns Rs 10,000,” Sisodia later said.

From Shahjahan Road, Sisodia took DTC bus 502, which goes to Mehrauli, and travelled till Jor Bagh. Uma Devi (42), a resident of Palam who sells cosmetics door to door, told Sisodia that while she wasn’t aware of the announcement, the move will help her earn more. When one commuter asked how the government plans to foot the bill, Sisodia said: “Sarkar ke paas paise ki kami nahi hai. We often don’t realise that we are paying taxes to the government even while buying a matchbox. Unlike others, we are not misappropriating that money.”

Sisodia later told The Indian Express that he found that once the scheme is implemented, most working class women will overcome the “psychological barrier” that the Metro is not for them.