Free Metro for women: ‘Can extend scheme to trans people’

The Delhi government is open to the idea of including transgenders and the differently abled in the list of people who will be exempt from paying fare for using public transport, said Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission.

The commission, an advisory body of the Delhi government, is behind the proposal to make Metro rides free for women.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shah said, “Some of these concerns have reached us and we are not averse to including more people in the ambit. First, we want the proposal in the current form to be implemented and its impact assessed. This is an experiment, whose scope can be broadened if it turns out to be successful.”

Disability activist Satendra Singh had written to CM Kejriwal on Monday, requesting him that the scheme also include the differently abled.

Kejriwal had on Monday announced that travel on public transportation will be made free for all women, adding that those who do not want the subsidy are free to opt out. Departments and agencies concerned have been asked to work out implementation plans and modalities within a week’s time. The draft will then be sent to the Cabinet, approval from which will see it being put forth in the Delhi Assembly.

“The first marker will be the change in ridership. If it goes up, it will be a clear indication that the policy is working. We will also commission spot surveys to assess the impact,” said Shah.