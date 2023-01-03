Free medical test facility at Delhi’s mohalla clinics yet to begin

The 450 medical test facility which was supposed to start from January 1 at mohalla clinics across the city has not started yet.

According to officials, the tender process is still on and it will be done in two-three days.

“We have given our Intent to some companies which will conduct the tests by taking samples from mohalla clinics. They now have to give us a performance guarantee, post which the work will start on ground. The programme is likely to begin in 2-3 days,” said an official.

Another official added that the order has been released late because of which the labs would need some time to prepare.

The Delhi government last week announced it would provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1.

According to officials, in the initial phase, the tests will be available at mohalla clinics across the city and later the facility will be extended to government hospitals as well.

The 450 tests include a number of expensive ones such as HCV genotyping and serum catecholamine, which normally cost Rs 4,000-5,000. The Delhi government is currently taking care of 39 hospitals, 201 dispensaries, 31 polyclinics and 521 mohalla clinics.