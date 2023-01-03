scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Free medical test facility at Delhi’s mohalla clinics yet to begin

The Delhi government last week announced it would provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1

delhi news, delhi mohalla clinic, free medical tests news, india news, news, latest news, latest delhi news, current affairs, indian expressDelhi Mohalla clinic. (File)
Listen to this article
Free medical test facility at Delhi’s mohalla clinics yet to begin
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The 450 medical test facility which was supposed to start from January 1 at mohalla clinics across the city has not started yet.

According to officials, the tender process is still on and it will be done in two-three days.

“We have given our Intent to some companies which will conduct the tests by taking samples from mohalla clinics. They now have to give us a performance guarantee, post which the work will start on ground. The programme is likely to begin in 2-3 days,” said an official.

Also Read |Sisodia takes on L-G again, this time on lab services at mohalla clinics

Another official added that the order has been released late because of which the labs would need some time to prepare.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

The Delhi government last week announced it would provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1.

According to officials, in the initial phase, the tests will be available at mohalla clinics across the city and later the facility will be extended to government hospitals as well.

More from Delhi
Don't miss |AAP govt vs bureaucrats: Meeting on mohalla clinics takes heated turn

The 450 tests include a number of expensive ones such as HCV genotyping and serum catecholamine, which normally cost Rs 4,000-5,000. The Delhi government is currently taking care of 39 hospitals, 201 dispensaries, 31 polyclinics and 521 mohalla clinics.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 08:02 IST
Next Story

Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Day 1 of Round 4 matches begin

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close