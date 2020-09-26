Free meals at night shelters to continue till winter-end: DUSIB

The inmates of the 223 night shelters have been getting breakfast, lunch and dinner since March 22.

The Delhi government Friday decided to extend the provisions of meals for inmates of night shelters till the end of winter, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) said in a statement. The decision was taken at a meeting of the DUSIB chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The annual expenditure of the government under this head will be Rs 15.31 crore, the statement added.

The inmates of the 223 night shelters have been getting breakfast, lunch and dinner since March 22. As per DUSIB records, the night occupancy at the shelters on Thursday was 2,559, of which 2,363 people had dinner while 1,472 inmates had breakfast on Friday. The decision assumes significance as the occupancy rate at the shelters increases during the winters.

On March 28, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs wrote to the state directors of the urban livelihood missions underlining the “urgent requirement” to provide the urban poor with cooked meals so that they can sustain themselves as they may have lost livelihoods due to the lockdown.

The Centre, in its letter, added the states may incur a daily expenditure of up to Rs 100 for three meals per person from the funds available under the National Urban Livelihood Mission with them. “In case of inadequacy of this amount at a local level, states/UTs may contribute additional funds from their own resources,” wrote the MoHUA.

Meanwhile, the DUSIB also decided on Friday that around 784 people from Princess Park near India Gate and 350 families from Karol Bagh will be rehabilitated to transit flats in Dwarka till construction of permanent accommodations are complete

Families from Princess Park will be shifted to facilitate the use of land by the Defence Ministry for the construction of the National War Museum and Memorial, the DUSIB said.

