Free foodgrain scheme beneficiaries to get receipt showing subsidy borne by Centre

Beneficiaries entitled to get free foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, will also receive, along with their monthly quota, a print receipt showing the subsidy borne by the Centre.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has written to states to ensure that an “exclusive print receipt” is printed for the NFSA distribution and separate receipts for state schemes, if any, or any additional quantity if issued by the state/Union territory. In a communication to the states, the ministry said the print receipt of NFSA will “prominently” indicate free foodgrain distribution and subsidy borne by the Government of India.

The move is significant in view of several states implementing their own free foodgrain scheme. This will ensure that the beneficiaries know that they are receiving free foodgrains under the Central scheme.

Last month, the government announced free foodgrains to NFSA beneficiaries, as per their entitlement under the food security law, for a year beginning January 1, 2023. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the Union Cabinet which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 23. Before this move, NFSA beneficiaries bought foodgrains at a subsidised rate — rice at Rs 3/kg, wheat at Rs 2/kg and nutria-cereals at Rs 1/kg. About 81 crore beneficiaries are covered under the NFSA.

On December 30, the food ministry notified the scheme. “In pursuance of the provisions of Schedule I to the National Food Security Act, 2013 (20 of 2013), the Central Government hereby decides that the rice, wheat and coarse grains shall be provided free of cost for all eligible households under section 3 of the National Food Security Act, 2013, for the period 1st of January, 2023 to 31st of December, 2023,” said the notification issued by the ministry.