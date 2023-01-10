scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Free foodgrain scheme beneficiaries to get receipt showing subsidy borne by Centre

The move will ensure that the beneficiaries know they are receiving free grains under the Central scheme. This is significant as several states also implement their own free foodgrain scheme.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has written to states to ensure that an “exclusive print receipt” is printed for the NFSA distribution and separate receipts for state schemes, if any, or any additional quantity if issued by the state/Union territory. (File)
Listen to this article
Free foodgrain scheme beneficiaries to get receipt showing subsidy borne by Centre
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Beneficiaries entitled to get free foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, will also receive, along with their monthly quota, a print receipt showing the subsidy borne by the Centre.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has written to states to ensure that an “exclusive print receipt” is printed for the NFSA distribution and separate receipts for state schemes, if any, or any additional quantity if issued by the state/Union territory. In a communication to the states, the ministry said the print receipt of NFSA will “prominently” indicate free foodgrain distribution and subsidy borne by the Government of India.

The move is significant in view of several states implementing their own free foodgrain scheme. This will ensure that the beneficiaries know that they are receiving free foodgrains under the Central scheme.

Last month, the government announced free foodgrains to NFSA beneficiaries, as per their entitlement under the food security law, for a year beginning January 1, 2023. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the Union Cabinet which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 23. Before this move, NFSA beneficiaries bought foodgrains at a subsidised rate — rice at Rs 3/kg, wheat at Rs 2/kg and nutria-cereals at Rs 1/kg. About 81 crore beneficiaries are covered under the NFSA.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
More from Delhi

On December 30, the food ministry notified the scheme. “In pursuance of the provisions of Schedule I to the National Food Security Act, 2013 (20 of 2013), the Central Government hereby decides that the rice, wheat and coarse grains shall be provided free of cost for all eligible households under section 3 of the National Food Security Act, 2013, for the period 1st of January, 2023 to 31st of December, 2023,” said the notification issued by the ministry.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 11:14 IST
Next Story

83-year-old grandma wins medals in Pune carrom tournament, netizens inspired

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close