Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

‘Is free electricity your right or revdi?’ Arvind Kejriwal asks at MCD poll campaign in Paharganj

Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the office of the Lieutenant Governor and the BJP for hindering the work of the Delhi government.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the Jan Samvad in Paharganj.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday urged the people of Delhi to not vote for those who want to stop the city’s development and welfare work when the MCD polls are held next month. Speaking at a Jan Samvad at Paharganj, Kejriwal asked, “Is free electricity your right or revdi? They want to stop free electricity in Delhi. But don’t worry, as long as Kejriwal is alive, electricity will be free. As long as your son is alive, as long as your brother is alive, your electricity will be free.”

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal also promised that he will not allow “garbage of mountains” to pile up in Delhi as he took a dig at the landfills. “Who is responsible for picking up garbage in Delhi? Some people tell me you have fixed schools and hospitals and made mohalla clinics, why haven’t you fixed the garbage problem in the city? I have told them I’m not responsible for cleaning the garbage in the city. Give us one chance, we will clean Delhi also,” the CM said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which is under the Bharatiya Janata Party for the last 15 years, is in charge of handling garbage in the national capital.

He further said the BJP and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena are hindering the Delhi government’s work. “Even if by mistake you let the BJP win in your locality, all work will stop there. Because they will fight with us. Do you want the work? Kaam saara Kejriwal karega (Kejriwal will do all the work),” he said.

Exuding confidence about Aam Aadmi Party’s win in the December 4 MCD polls, Kejriwal said it is just a question of how many seats are won. “You gave me 67 out of 70 seats in Assembly elections. I am fond of the taste of such victories. I do not want anything less than that,” he said.

MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will be held on December 7.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 01:33:49 pm
Azam almost out of the picture, BJP looks to complete Rampur double

