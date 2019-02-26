Free education, food for children: Delhi HC seeks replies

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the response of the Centre and the Delhi government over a public interest litigation seeking a policy guaranteeing free education, food and medical aid to children up to 14 years of age. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao also issued notices to the ministries of HRD, WCD and the three municipal corporations, seeking their response by July 31.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by social worker Salek Chand Jain, alleging that there is no scheme in place to provide free education, as mandated by the Constitution, to poor children up to 14 years of age in government or MCD schools.