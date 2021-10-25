Free Covid vaccines for kids with comorbidities once approval in: Apollo hospitals

Children with specific co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated against Covid-19 free of cost, once approvals are in place.

At present, only those above the age of 18 are eligible to get vaccinated against the disease in India.

“It is anticipated that approval will soon be granted for vaccinating children with specified co-morbidities and immediately post-approval and details of the age-group permitted for vaccination, the free vaccination initiative would be launched by Apollo Hospitals. The list is expected to include children with haematological, neurological, cardiac, liver, gastrointestinal, rheumatic, cancer, respiratory, genitourinary, and developmental disorders. However, this is an indicative list and the final list of co-morbidities eligible for free vaccination would be as per the list published by the Government,” the hospital group said in a statement.

The ZyCov-D vaccine has been approved for those between 12 and 18 years of age. Three doses of the vaccine have to be taken with a gap of 28 days.

Covaxin for children between 2 and 18 years is yet to get approval.

Delhi’s adult population (those eligible for vaccination) is around 1.49 lakh. There are around 50 lakh children, as per estimates. At present, Delhi has administered over 2 crore doses of the vaccine. Almost 1.3 crore people have got at least one shot of the vaccine, primarily Covisheild.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Adults have been the focus of vaccination till now as by and large, children have been spared from severe Covid infection. However, this is not the case in children with co-morbidities. These children continue to be at high risk of developing a severe infection. In addition, children with comorbidities have also seen a significant psychosocial impact as the lockdown resulted in their missing out on the personalized attention and specialized treatment and care that they require. The Government’s approval of vaccinations for children with co-morbidities, when it comes through will be a welcome step in the right direction. Realising the criticality of this vaccination, we will be extending the COVID vaccines completely free of cost to children with co-morbidities.”

Both vaccines will be available at Apollo Hospitals’ vaccination centers across the country once the approvals are in.