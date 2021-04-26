Free Covid vaccine for all adults in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Monday that all those 18 years and above will be given free Covid-19 vaccines in Delhi.

“We are preparing a plan to figure out how this can be done at a large scale and as quickly as possible. We have given the nod to 1.34 crore vaccines. During the pandemic, vaccines are proving to be crucial. Those who have been vaccinated are either not falling ill or are not getting very severe symptoms. Till a few weeks ago in UK, the situation was as dire as it is in India. That wave has now abated and experts think that it is because of aggressive vaccination,” Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister had earlier written to the Prime Minister, asking that vaccinations be opened to all adults to control the spread of Covid.

Talking about pricing for states, Kejriwal said, “One manufacturer has said it will provide the dose for Rs 400, while the other one has said it is providing it to the state for Rs 600. Both will provide it to the Centre for Rs 150. I think the price should be the same,” he said.

Without naming anyone, Kejriwal said that he had heard one of the manufacturers say during an interview that they were making a profit even when they were selling to the Centre for Rs 150. “If that is the case, the prices should not be Rs 400 and Rs 600. They will earn a lot of profit, but this is not a time to earn profit, but to help humanity. The Centre and states have capped prices of medicines and hospital admissions. Manufacturers, I hope, will bring prices down to Rs 150. I appeal to the Centre to cap the prices,” he said.

Asking the Centre to think about those under the ages of 18, Kejriwal said that many of them were falling ill.

“If these vaccines can be safely administered to children, we should think about that as well. If not, we should be working on getting a vaccine for that age group as well. Many of them have fallen ill, and some have died,” he said.