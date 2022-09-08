Freak accident kills three working at banquet hall

Three men working at a banquet hall in Outer Delhi were electrocuted by a high-tension wire Wednesday morning. Two of the victims were charred to death.

The victims have been identified as Faizan (19), Suhail (19) and Zubair (23), all residents of Meerut. Locals said the men were hired a few weeks ago to take care of plants and trees at the banquet hall. The men were working in an iron trolley, suspended 13 feet from the ground, when they came in contact with the wire. A PCR call was made after officials found the bodies.

Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DCP (Outer North), said, “District staff along with emergency officers were sent to the spot, a farmhouse, where weddings and other functions are held. Near the main entrance, the bodies were found charred. We found a trolley around 13.9 feet high, in contact with an overhead high-tension wire. The wire was carrying 11,000 volts.”

An enquiry revealed that Faizan and Suhail were asked to trim trees near the entrance, and they were on the trolley. Within a minute, the men were electrocuted and set ablaze. Zubair rushed to help them, but he too was electrocuted. Police said Zubair worked at the garden, planting trees.

“The men were working on a contract basis and were employed by a man who lives in Rohini. The owner of the hall has been identified and is being questioned. We called the crime and forensic teams to collect evidence from the spot. Legal action will be taken against the accused,” said the DCP.