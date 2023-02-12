Rs 1.5 lakh gone in 3 hours — with no call, message or OTP

A Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) teacher in South Delhi was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 1.5 lakh by unknown fraudsters who hacked into two of his bank accounts and transferred the money to their accounts.

The police said the teacher had not received any calls, texts or shared bank OTPs, but the accused transferred the money through eight transactions in less than three hours between February 10 and 11, said the police.

The complainant told the police he was at a weekly market Sunday evening. When he returned home and checked his mail around half an hour later, he found eight fraudulent transactions in his two bank accounts.

A senior police officer said, “From the first account at State Bank of India, the accused transferred around Rs 95,000 to another account. They took Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 from the second account. The teacher told us both his bank accounts are with the SBI in Delhi. We checked his phone details and found that he had received no calls or messages. We are looking into the matter.”

The cyber police have registered a case of cheating unknown accused.

“We think they got the victim’s phone and managed to hack into the accounts through the banking apps. We are yet to ascertain the exact reason and sequence of events,” said a police officer.

Last October, a similar incident took place in South Delhi. Fraudsters duped a security services company director of more than Rs 50 lakh. He had also not received any messages with OTPs. The director, however, had received many missed calls before the illegal money transfer.