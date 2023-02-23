Fourth time’s the charm as Delhi finally gets a Mayor

After three failed attempts, the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi got its first mayor in AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi, who defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes, Wednesday.

The ruling AAP, which will now have a major say in civic matters, also won the deputy mayor polls as senior party MLA Shoaib Iqbal’s son Aaley Mohammad Iqbal defeated BJP’s Kamal Bagiri.

Calling the win a victory of the people and the downfall of hooliganism, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the two and tweeted, “The people of Delhi won in the MCD today and lumpenism lost.”

Mayoral polls began around 11.30 am on Wednesday and the results were declared at 3.30 pm. But the action was far from over as what came next was elections for the standing committees, and a series of adjournments. Until 11 pm, the elections had not been held as the House saw heated exchanges between the two parties. At one point, Oberoi alleged that BJP councillors had tried to attack her – to which Kejriwal responded: “Absolutely shocking and unacceptable”.

During the mayoral polls, BJP candidate Rekha Gupta managed to bag three more votes apart from the party’s vote strength through cross-voting. Sources said one Congress leader voted for the BJP, while the party’s remaining eight candidates abstained.

“We won 116 seats in both mayor and deputy mayor polls. MP Gautam Gambhir couldn’t vote in the deputy mayor polls, yet we won 116 seats, which indicates AAP councillors cross-voted,” claimed a BJP leader.

The civic polls were held on December 4, and the mayoral polls were to be held on January 6, then January 24, and eventually on February 3. The attempts failed each time following protests from both parties over the voting rights of Aldermen appointed by L-G.

Shelly Oberoi moved the Supreme Court challenging the BJP’s decision granting voting rights to the 10 aldermen. The top court declared that aldermen cannot vote in the mayor and deputy mayor elections.

Oberoi is a former DU teacher and a first-time councillor. Addressing the MCD House for the first time, Oberoi thanked Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and all party councillors. After the results were declared, Oberoi presided over the house and held the deputy mayor polls.

Deputy mayor Iqbal, the first Muslim to hold the post in Delhi, thanked Allah and Kejriwal.