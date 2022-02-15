scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Gurgaon: Four run over by train, initial probe suggests they were taking a selfie

The deceased are yet to be identified, said police. The government railway police (GRP) investigating the incident said all four died on the spot.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
February 15, 2022 7:29:28 pm
According to police, the incident took place around 5 pm when Jan Shatabdi Express (12066), which was going from Sarai Rohilla in Delhi to Ajmer, was crossing from Basai Dhankot in Gurgaon. (File)

Four persons died after being run over by a train on the tracks near Basai Dhankot railway station on Tuesday evening, said police. Police said that as per a preliminary probe, it has emerged that the four were taking a selfie on the tracks when they were run over by the train.

According to police, the incident took place around 5 pm when Jan Shatabdi Express (12066), which was going from Sarai Rohilla in Delhi to Ajmer, was crossing from Basai Dhankot in Gurgaon.

A police officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “According to people in nearby areas, four boys had come on a scooter and after parking it near the railway crossing, they were taking a selfie on their phone when they were hit by the train.”

Police said they were trying to trace families of the victims. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary at civil hospital.

