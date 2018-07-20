Four-year-old from Delhi abducted by couple, rescued from Nepal

Police said the mobile phones of the woman and her husband were put on surveillance, and it was found that they had moved towards Gorkahpur and Maharajganj after kidnapping the boy. Police said the mobile phones of the woman and her husband were put on surveillance, and it was found that they had moved towards Gorkahpur and Maharajganj after kidnapping the boy.

A four-year-old boy, who was kidnapped by a couple from northwest Delhi’s Keshavpuram in April, was rescued from Nepal, police said, adding that the couple abducted the child because they “had a daughter and wanted to have a son”.

“The accused couple had been plotting the abduction for the past three years. The woman then informed her family, residing in Nepal, that she was blessed with a son,” said Aslam Khan, DCP (northwest).

Khan said that over the last three years, the accused woman bonded with the boy, who stayed in the same locality, and saved money so that she and her husband could take him to Nepal.

“Subsequently, on April 5, the woman kidnapped the boy while he was playing. The boy’s mother informed police and a case was registered. Neighbours were questioned and their call detail records were analysed. CCTV footage was also taken and analysed. In one footage, a woman — identified later as Poonam alias Neelam — was seen directing the boy to follow her,” Khan added.

Police said the mobile phones of the woman and her husband were put on surveillance, and it was found that they had moved towards Gorkahpur and Maharajganj after kidnapping the boy.

The hideouts were raided, but police could not find the couple, following which a relative of woman’s husband was questioned.

During questioning, he disclosed that Sonu and his wife are residing in Nepal. “Police… then conducted a raid in Dugoliya village and recovered the child… the woman had a daughter but wanted a son,” Khan said.

