Four-year-old boy killed as wall of under-construction building collapses in Noida

Noida wall collapse: An FIR has been lodged against the builder and contractor in the case (representational picture) Noida wall collapse: An FIR has been lodged against the builder and contractor in the case (representational picture)

A four-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured after the wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Noida’s Sector 63, police said.

“The incident took place around 12-1 pm on Friday in Sector 63, Noida. The basement was being constructed and a wall collapsed in which three construction workers received injuries. A four-year-old boy who was the son of one of the construction workers succumbed to the injuries,” said SHO Amit Kumar Singh, Noida phase three police station.

One of the critically injured workers has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi while the other two have been admitted to a local hospital in Chijarsi.

An FIR has been lodged against the builder and contractor in the case, added the Station House Officer. Earlier this week, at least eight persons, including a toddler, died and several were feared trapped after two buildings collapsed in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village.

The Indian Express had found that many warnings in the months preceding the tragedy went unheeded. Since February this year, at least six complaints about “illegal and unauthorised construction” in Shahberi were submitted before district officials, state government departments and Chief Minister’s Office. Despite these red flags, numerous multiple-storey buildings continued to rise.

