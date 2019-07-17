Four ‘wanted’ criminals nabbed in Gurgaon, 3 injured in encounter

Four ‘wanted’ criminals, accused of crimes that include murder, were arrested by Gurgaon Police from the city’s Dwarka Expressway last night, following a gun fight that left 3 of the accused injured.

According to police, the arrests were made late last night. The accused have been identified as Lokesh, Sanju, Pradeep, and Neeraj, all of who hail from Najafgarh in Delhi, and Haryana’s Sonipat district.

While a reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced for Lokesh’s arrest, rewards of Rs 50,000 had been announced for the arrests of Neeraj and Pradeep respectively.

“Three of the four men sustained bullet injuries in the gun fight. They were rushed to the Government Hospital in Gurgaon, where they are undergoing treatment. They are stable and out of danger,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“The men have cases accusing them of heinous crimes, including murder, registered against them in several places, including districts in Haryana as well as in Delhi. An FIR is being registered against them and further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” he said.