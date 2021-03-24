Four Tihar officers suspended for ‘beating inmate with batons’

The action was taken after family members of the inmate filed a petition before the High Court, which sought a report from the jail administration.

Four Tihar jail officials, including an assistant jail superintendent, have been suspended and are facing departmental inquiry after a video went viral purportedly showing them beating an undertrial prisoner. The action was taken after family members of the inmate filed a petition before the High Court, which sought a report from the jail administration.

Sources said the alleged incident took place on October 28 last year in jail number one after some inmates refused to go inside their barracks. A jail source claimed, “Jail officials initially tried to convince them, but things took a violent turn.”

The incident came to light after a video, recorded on the body camera worn by a jail officer, went viral, purportedly showing officers beating an inmate with their batons. “The inmate’s family also got the video. They first tried to contact the jail administration, but no action was taken, so they moved the High Court, which sought a report from the jail administration,” said a senior official.

The officers told their seniors that “minimum force” was used by them to control the violent inmates. However, an inquiry was initiated after a report was sought, following which it was found that though they were controlling the inmates, excessive force had been used. The assistant jail superintendent and three head warders have since been suspended.

DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel said, “The incident happened on October 28, 2020. We have submitted a report before the Hon’ble Court.”