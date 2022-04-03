Four thieves steal Rs 13.28 lakh from ATM in Gurgaon

Four unidentified thieves allegedly stole Rs 13.28 lakh from an ATM of a private bank in Gurgaon Friday. Police said the accused are yet to be identified, and a preliminary probe has found that the accused used a gas cutter to cut open the machine and sprayed paint on CCTVs before escaping.

According to police, the incident was reported on Friday at Sector 75 A after the payment solutions provider, which looks after the security of the ATM, filed a police complaint.

In the FIR, the complainant said that on Friday night, they received information that unidentified persons had broken the lock of the ATM booth and stolen the cash. “It was found that all the cameras had been damaged and sprayed with black paint and the machine had been cut from the side. A total of Rs 13.28 lakh cash was stolen,” read the FIR.

Police said they were checking CCTVs in the vicinity to identify the accused.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The incident took place around 3 am on Friday. We have recovered footage in which the four accused can be seen escaping in an SUV. The footage is slightly hazy. We are conducting raids to arrest them.”

Police said they have registered an FIR against unidentified accused under IPC sections 380 (theft in a house, dwelling etc), 457 (lurking house-trespass by night) and 34 (common intention) at Kherki Daula police station.