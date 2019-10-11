Four students held for beating up hospital security guard over parking in Delhi

A 45-year-old security guard at Holy Family Hospital was allegedly beaten up by four students over a parking fee in South East Delhi Wednesday night.

Advertising

Police said the students, who fled after the incident, were later arrested. The guard, who sustained injuries on his head and limbs, was admitted to the hospital.

According to police, the victim, Mukesh Kumar, issued a parking fee slip to the students who had parked their car near the hospital gate. “The students refused to pay and got into a heated argument with Kumar. The men later stepped out of their car, beat up Kumar and fled,” said a senior police officer.

Police said the guard was rushed to Holy Family Hospital and was shifted to ICU.

Advertising

On Thursday, police recorded Kumar’s statement and a case was registered under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against the accused.

Police said three of the accused are students of Sharda University in Greater Noida, while the fourth studies in a Greater Noida school.