Four startups led by IIT Delhi students bag grant of Rs 50 lakh each

Four startups led by the students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have received a grant of Rs 50 lakh each under the Endowment Nurture Fund of the institution.

According to director Rangan Bannerjee, IIT Delhi has started the Endowment Nurture Fund in 2019 and has raised around Rs 169 crore. It aims to use the fund to offer graduating students the opportunity to get seed money for their proposed ventures.

The four startups are ‘Circle’, a financial wellness product for organisations to provide daily salary and low-cost retirement to their employees; ‘Bag-it’, an on-demand platform for wholesalers that digitizes the jewellery supply chain for the benefit of retailers; ‘I-Stem’, which provides digital content accessibility solutions; and ‘Onpery’, which aims to make green menstruation adaptable and accessible to the masses.

The startups were selected by a panel of IIT-Delhi alumni comprising Alok Mittal, co-founder and CEO, Indifi Tech; Alok Goyal, partner, Stellaris Venture Partners; and Parag Dhol, general partner, Athera Venture Partners.

“The grant provides a cushion to IIT Delhi’s student teams to take risk and experiment with innovative ideas, products, and business models that in turn help spread the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the student community,” said Mr. Anurag Rastogi, CEO, IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation.