Four shops sealed in East Delhi mall for non-payment of property tax

The property tax department of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has sealed four shops in the V3S shopping mall in Laxmi Nagar for non-payment of outstanding property tax.

The property owners owe the EDMC a total of Rs 23,32,000 lakh, said a senior official in the civic body.

Additional Commissioner Brajesh Singh said the owners were given notices informing them of sealing the shops due to non-payment of tax.

He said that the last date for payment of property tax for the financial year 2021-22, with a rebate of 15 per cent, is September 30.

“So far, 6 lakh UPIC numbers have been issued to property taxpayers but only 1,38,000 taxpayers have paid their property tax…strict action will be taken against the defaulters in the future,” he said.