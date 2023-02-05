Four who posed as cops to extort money arrested

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly posing as police officers and extorting money from victims, officers said Sunday.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said a person approached them alleging that he was browsing the internet when he came across a number on a website. Through the number, the complainant had a conversation with a woman who allegedly introduced herself as a masseuse, said police.

The complainant and the woman met on Signature Bridge and kept in touch through WhatsApp, said police, adding that on January 29, she asked the complainant to meet her at a DTC depot in Seemapuri.

The DCP said at the spot, the woman came with another woman who she introduced as her friend and asked the complainant to go to her place. “The man went with her friend and when they entered the house, around four-five people came and said they were police officers from the Crime Branch… the woman said she was from an NGO,” the DCP said.

The accused allegedly threatened to implicate the victim in a fake POCSO case. “They took his phone and deleted all data and asked him to pay Rs 10 lakh… when he refused, they said that they will take him to the Delhi Police headquarters,” said the DCP.

Police said the accused subsequently made him sit in a car and when the complainant said he would arrange for the money, they stopped the car. “Meanwhile, the complainant somehow managed to get out of the car and ran for help, after which a few passersby made a PCR call and handed the accused over to police,” the DCP said.