Four Pink Line stations in east Delhi to remain closed till Thursday: Metro

A Metro train moves across the new Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro section in New Delhi (PTI)

Four stations on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line will remain closed between Monday and Thursday, an advisory alerting commuters about the restrictions. The closure will mainly affect residents of east Delhi.

The metro has announced that trains departing from Majlis Park station of the line will run till Mayur Vihar Phase I station, while the other end of the line will be served by trains running between IP Extension and Shiv Vihar stations.

Metro services will not be available between IP Extension and Trilokpuri, and between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 stations.

Also, Mandawali West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar Mayur Vihar Ph-II, Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations will remain closed till Thursday.

Usually, trains operate on two separate sections of the 58.6-km line: Majlis Park- Mayur Vihar I and Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri. Train services haven’t yet started on the 1.5 km stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket I and Trilokpuri stations.

“Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on the Pink Line about the modified destination of trains during this period. Normal train services on Pink Line will resume as per the present practice from July 16,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

The restrictions have been imposed to complete the electrification work on the 1.5-km stretch where work is on the last leg of completion. Metro plans to launch services on the section by July 31, after which the entire Pink Line will function as one corridor.

The Pink Line passes through densely populated parts of west, south and east Delhi. After the 1.5-km missing link is bridged, people travelling from west Delhi and south Delhi areas, such as Shalimar Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, Delhi Cantonment, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar, will be able to reach the transport hub of Anand Vihar ISBT and the railway station directly.

On the other hand, north-east and east Delhi residents, who stay in localities like Shiv Vihar, Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Welcome, Krishna Nagar, Karkardooma, Vinod Nagar, Mandawali and Mayur Vihar, will be able to travel directly to the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, Nizamuddin railway station and the south campus colleges of Delhi University.