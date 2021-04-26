Four patients die ‘despite oxygen being available’, Gurgaon hospital faces probe

“The Executive Magistrate deployed for the private hospital has spoken to Dr A K Kathuria after these allegations emerged, but he has stated that the hospital has 3 hours’ worth supply of oxygen even now,” said a district administration spokesperson on Sunday night. (Representational Image)

A probe has been initiated against Kathuria hospital in Gurgaon after officials found four patients undergoing treatment there died allegedly due to lack of oxygen, despite the hospital having oxygen cylinders that could have been used.

“The Executive Magistrate deployed for the private hospital has spoken to Dr A K Kathuria after these allegations emerged, but he has stated that the hospital has 3 hours’ worth supply of oxygen even now,” said a district administration spokesperson on Sunday night.

“Taking note of this matter, where four people seem to have died of a lack of oxygen despite the hospital having oxygen available, Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has given directions for a probe into the matter. SDM Jitendra Kumar will conduct the probe and submit the report once it is complete,” he said.

Officials from the hospital could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.