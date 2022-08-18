Four of family killed in accident on Delhi-Meerut expressway

Four people of a family, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed when their car crashed into a stationary truck parked on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway Thursday near Kaushaliya village, Ghaziabad police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sumit(34), his son Yagit(7), Tejpal (48) and hia wife Babli(40). A 10-year-old girl was also injured in the accident but her condition is stable, police said. The family hailed from Rohtak, Haryana and were returning from Haridwar in a Maruti Eeco car when the accident happened.

“Around 1.00 pm Thursday, an accident took place on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Kushaliya village. Ghaziabad police inspected the accident spot and the technical team was called for inspection. CCTV footage is also being checked,” said Iraj Raja, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural Ghaziabad. According to police, one of the deceased was driving the car. According to Raja, as per preliminary investigation, it is unclear how the accident took place. An investigation is underway to trace the driver of the truck. “The girl was admitted at GTB hospital in Delhi. However, her family will be taking her back to Rohtak for further treatment,” Raja said.

An FIR under IPC sections 279(Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) has been registered against the driver of the truck, and further investigation to trace him is underway.