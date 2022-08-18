scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Four of family killed in accident on Delhi-Meerut expressway

The family hailed from Rohtak, Haryana and were returning from Haridwar in a Maruti Eeco car when the accident happened.

An FIR under IPC sections 279(Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) has been registered against the driver of the truck, and further investigation to trace him is underway. (File)

Four people of a family, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed when their car crashed into a stationary truck parked on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway Thursday near Kaushaliya village, Ghaziabad police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sumit(34), his son Yagit(7), Tejpal (48) and hia wife Babli(40). A 10-year-old girl was also injured in the accident but her condition is stable, police said. The family hailed from Rohtak, Haryana and were returning from Haridwar in a Maruti Eeco car when the accident happened.

“Around 1.00 pm Thursday, an accident took place on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Kushaliya village. Ghaziabad police inspected the accident spot and the technical team was called for inspection. CCTV footage is also being checked,” said Iraj Raja, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural Ghaziabad. According to police, one of the deceased was driving the car. According to Raja, as per preliminary investigation, it is unclear how the accident took place. An investigation is underway to trace the driver of the truck. “The girl was admitted at GTB hospital in Delhi. However, her family will be taking her back to Rohtak for further treatment,” Raja said.

More from Delhi

An FIR under IPC sections 279(Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) has been registered against the driver of the truck, and further investigation to trace him is underway.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 08:55:00 pm
Next Story

War of words between two Sena factions stall Maharashtra legislative council proceedings

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

3

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

4

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

5

Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint

Featured Stories

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Explained: Who was Amedeo Modigliani, the focus of Johnny Depp's upcoming...
Explained: Who was Amedeo Modigliani, the focus of Johnny Depp's upcoming...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
AAP names 9 more for Assembly polls, as other parties still to decide
AAP names 9 more for Assembly polls, as other parties still to decide
Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is that no political party wants Lokayu...
Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is that no political party wants Lokayu...
Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party
Opinion

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry
Explained

The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry

Raju Srivastava critical, still on life support

Raju Srivastava critical, still on life support

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement