Four new coronavirus cases in Delhi, 2 in Gurgaon

At present, 325 patients are admitted to RML, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak and Rajiv Gandhi super-specialty hospital for treatment. (Representational Photo) At present, 325 patients are admitted to RML, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak and Rajiv Gandhi super-specialty hospital for treatment. (Representational Photo)

Two patients with a travel history to the United Kingdom and Mexico, who were admitted in the isolation ward of Rajiv Gandhi super-specialty hospital in Delhi, tested positive on Thursday for coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the city to 14. Of the two men, one is 22 years old and lives in Ashok Vihar, while the other is 32 and lives in Gautam Puri.

Two passengers who came to India from Italy and were quarantined at ITBP facility in Chhawla Camp have also tested positive for the disease. They had been shifted to Safdarjung hospital earlier this week; both are residents of West Bengal.

“We have 26 patients admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital. Of them, two have been tested positive today. Both of them will stay at our hospital for further treatment,” said Dr (Col) HC Sharma, medical superintendent, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

At present, 325 patients are admitted to RML, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak and Rajiv Gandhi super-specialty hospital for treatment. Till date, 1,96,200 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries have been screened at Delhi Airport and placed under surveillance; 4,547 passengers from affected countries were screened on Thursday.

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and Lady Hardinge Medical College have, meanwhile, been authorised by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for testing of the virus. At Lok Nayak hospital, 21suspected COVID -19 patients are availing treatment

In Gurgaon, two more people tested positive. This includes the wife of a 44-year-old man who was the second person in the district to test positive, and a 22-year-old woman studying in the United Kingdom (UK), who had returned to India on March 14.

“The student came to Civil Hospital on March 15 with symptoms of fever and a sore throat. The report from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune has now confirmed she has tested positive. She is isolated at the Civil hospital,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurgaon.

“We have taken samples of four of her relatives, and have completed the screening process for 253 people who live in her neighbourhood,” he said.

In the other case that has surfaced, meanwhile, the patient, aged 56, has been admitted at Safdarjung hospital. Her husband had returned from London on March 7, and had submitted his samples at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on March 9, where he had tested positive.

“Samples of eight people he had been in contact with were sent for testing, including their domestic helps and others. Their reports are awaited,” said the CMO.

The confirmation of two new cases brings the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the district to four. The first person to test positive was a 29-year-old woman who had returned from a holiday in Malaysia and Indonesia. She is at the isolation ward in Fortis Health Care Hospital, Gurgaon.

