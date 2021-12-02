Four more fliers from ‘at-risk’ countries test positive at Delhi airport

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 cases due to the coronavirus variant Omicron across the world, Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday said four passengers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries — three from Paris and one from London — have tested positive for Covid-19. On Wednesday, four other passengers — three from Amsterdam and one from London — had tested positive for Covid-19.

All the passengers who tested positive were sent to Lok Nayak hospital for treatment.

A senior Delhi government official told The Indian Express: “A total of six sensitive flights landed in Delhi from Wednesday 10 pm to Thursday 6 am. The passengers came from Paris, Frankfurt, London and Moscow. Four of them tested positive for Covid-19 and have been sent for treatment. They will be tested for Omicron.”

The Delhi airport has beefed up security and is screening all travellers coming from European and other ‘at-risk’ countries. On Wednesday, more than 1,700 passengers from such countries arrived in Delhi.

Airport officials said more than 1,468 passengers from ‘at-risk’ countries landed in Delhi on Thursday, till now. With the spread of Omicron, passengers from at-risk countries undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR and rapid PCR) on arrival.