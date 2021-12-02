Four more fliers from ‘at-risk’ countries test positive at Delhi airport

Updated: December 2, 2021 2:30:06 pm
Amid rising cases of Covid-19 cases due to the coronavirus variant Omicron across the world, Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday said four passengers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries — three from Paris and one from London — have tested positive for Covid-19. On Wednesday, four other passengers — three from Amsterdam and one from London — had tested positive for Covid-19.
All the passengers who tested positive were sent to Lok Nayak hospital for treatment.
A senior Delhi government official told The Indian Express: “A total of six sensitive flights landed in Delhi from Wednesday 10 pm to Thursday 6 am. The passengers came from Paris, Frankfurt, London and Moscow. Four of them tested positive for Covid-19 and have been sent for treatment. They will be tested for Omicron.”
The Delhi airport has beefed up security and is screening all travellers coming from European and other ‘at-risk’ countries. On Wednesday, more than 1,700 passengers from such countries arrived in Delhi.
Airport officials said more than 1,468 passengers from ‘at-risk’ countries landed in Delhi on Thursday, till now. With the spread of Omicron, passengers from at-risk countries undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR and rapid PCR) on arrival.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-