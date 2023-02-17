Four men hold driver hostage, flee with SUV in Gurgaon; none arrested

Four men allegedly fled with a car after holding its driver hostage for an hour and assaulting him in Gurgaon on Wednesday evening, said the police, and added that the accused are yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.15 pm when the driver was waiting for his employer in an SUV after dropping him off at a mall on MG road in Gurgaon.

In the police complaint, the driver, Shyam Sundar, said that he was waiting in the car outside the main road when a man came holding out his phone to show the photo of a person and asked if he knew him. “As I was replying to him, three of his associates suddenly barged into the car. They pushed me onto the back seat and put me under the seat and started thrashing me. The men snatched my phone and drove the car towards Delhi. Around 8.30 pm, they dumped me near a drain in Chhawla in Delhi and escaped in the car,” said Shyam in the First Information Report.

Shyam informed the police from the phone of a passerby. The police, who are checking the CCTV footage in the area, said that they are yet to identify the accused. As per the complaint, there was a laptop, an I-pad, and Rs 75,000 cash inside the car, said a police officer.

A case was registered against the accused under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 29 police station, the police said.