Four men held for murder of BJP worker in East Delhi

Days after a BJP worker was shot dead outside his house in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, police arrested four men in connection with the case. Police said the accused, who lived near the victim’s house, wanted to take revenge on him.

According to police, on Wednesday night, the assailants called Jitender Chaudhary outside his house on the pretext of work and shot him dead. Locals informed police that Chaudhary was shot multiple times and had been rushed to Metro Hospital in Noida, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police recovered empty cartridges from the spot and conducted a local enquiry.

DCP (East district) Priyanka Kashyap said, “CCTV footage showed the presence of three-four men at the spot. We mapped the footage to trace their movements and identified and apprehended four suspects. The men later confessed to their crime and have been arrested.”

Police said the accused have been identified as Ujjwal (26) and Saurabh Kataria (18) from Phase III and Raja (22) and Bittu (29) from Gharoli Village who are involved in a case of attempted murder. Police sources said one of the accused, Ujjwal, was angry after Chaudhary allegedly slapped him before his girlfriend over a monetary issue.

He wanted to take revenge and called his friends to help. Chaudhary, who worked with the BJP as a district mantri, ran a construction business. He is survived by his wife, two children, and two siblings.