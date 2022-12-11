Four men arrested in Delhi over burglaries from warehouses

Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested four men, who are allegedly a part of a gang of inter-state warehouse burglars. The accused were identified as Vikash Ram, 24, Anwar-ul-Haq, 22, Rakesh Kumar Sah, 22, and Gul Alam, 25.

According to the Special Commissioner (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav, “During analysis, it was realised in recent months that some incidents of burglary have taken place in warehouses with the same modus operandi. Informants were activated…available CCTV footage was extensively checked.”

Yadav said two head constables had received a tip-off regarding Ram that he was allegedly keeping stolen articles in a godown in the Sanoth village in Delhi. The godown was raided, and all four accused were found at the spot along with allegedly stolen items, and interrogated.

According to the Special Commissioner, Ram and his accomplices would allegedly scout the area on motorcycles, finding warehouses which were not properly secured or which appeared to not have been opened for a few days. They would then take a nearby warehouse on rent, either using fake ID cards or promising the owner that a rent agreement would be signed soon.

They would then smash the locks on the target warehouses, and place their own locks instead, said police. At night, they would call transporters using SIM cards issued on fake IDs and load the goods from the warehouses to move them to the ones they had rented. When this was done, they would allegedly move the goods away with another truck.

The police said the alleged kingpin Ram, who was first arrested in 2015, and Anwar were childhood friends. He allegedly recruited Anwar for thefts in 2017, and both were arrested several times. The motorcycle used in the crime was bought this year after Ram came out of jail, they added. The group allegedly burgled warehouses in Khera Kalan and Swaroop Nagar, later shifting the goods to Kanjhawala and then Bihar. In November, they allegedly started using the godown in Sanoth.

The police said 2,000 packets of stolen PVC powder, worth about Rs 60 lakh, were recovered along with Rs 1110000 worth of cloth and several packets of cutting wheels. The arrest has led to the solving of five cases of theft and house-breaking, they added.