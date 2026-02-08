Four men arrested for poaching migratory birds at Kotla lake in Haryana’s Nuh

The police identified the arrested men as Zakir, Waheed, Mujahid, and Rajuddin, all residents of Akera in Nuh. (Photo by special arrangement)

The police in Haryana’s Nuh district said on Sunday they arrested four men for allegedly poaching migratory birds and waterfowl at the Kotla lake in connection with a case registered in December 2025.

The arrests were made by a team from the Akera police station following a complaint filed by wildlife inspector Rajneesh Kumar. The accused have confessed to the crime during interrogation, a police spokesperson said.

The police identified the arrested people as Zakir, Waheed, Mujahid, and Rajuddin, all residents of Akera.

According to the police, the accused said that large numbers of migratory birds and waterfowl arrive at the village pond-turned-lake, also known as the Akera-Kotla lake, during winter. The arrested men had been laying nets to trap the birds for a long time and selling them in the market, according to the police.