Four men arrested for poaching migratory birds at Kotla lake in Haryana’s Nuh

The Kotla-Akera lake in Nuh attracts significant numbers of migratory birds each winter but has faced repeated complaints of poaching.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNuhFeb 8, 2026 06:36 PM IST
poachersThe police identified the arrested men as Zakir, Waheed, Mujahid, and Rajuddin, all residents of Akera in Nuh. (Photo by special arrangement)
The police in Haryana’s Nuh district said on Sunday they arrested four men for allegedly poaching migratory birds and waterfowl at the Kotla lake in connection with a case registered in December 2025.

The arrests were made by a team from the Akera police station following a complaint filed by wildlife inspector Rajneesh Kumar. The accused have confessed to the crime during interrogation, a police spokesperson said.
The police identified the arrested people as Zakir, Waheed, Mujahid, and Rajuddin, all residents of Akera.
According to the police, the accused said that large numbers of migratory birds and waterfowl arrive at the village pond-turned-lake, also known as the Akera-Kotla lake, during winter. The arrested men had been laying nets to trap the birds for a long time and selling them in the market, according to the police.

On December 21, 2025, the four men, along with others, including Javed, Wasim, Ramzani, and Habbal, laid nets and caught birds. They fled just before a wildlife department team arrived at the spot.

On Saturday, when the group returned to lay nets again, the wildlife team caught them red-handed. Two nets were recovered from their possession and seized, the police said.

The police have initiated action against the four in accordance with the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The Kotla-Akera lake in Nuh attracts significant numbers of migratory birds each winter but has faced repeated complaints of poaching, with FIRs registered and the National Green Tribunal examining the lack of protection and illegal activities at the wetland.

In January, as part of a joint operation to curb illegal mining in the Aravallis, police and forest officials blocked all unauthorised access routes to Pinangwan Hills, which fall under Jhimrawat village of the district.
The police said the action targeted the network of makeshift roads and paths allegedly created to transport illegally mined stones from the Aravalli hills. Officials said the routes were identified and permanently sealed to prevent further movement of heavy machinery and vehicles into the mining sites.

