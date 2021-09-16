Delhi: Four men arrested for attacking jeweller’s wife, making off with cash and jewellery worth lakhs

A 55-year-old woman was attacked and held hostage allegedly by her house help and cook at her home, who then made off with cash and jewellery worth lakhs. Police said the incident took place in Northwest Delhi’s Maurya Enclave on Tuesday and the accused, along with their two associates, were arrested within six-seven hours of the incident.

Police sources said the four men were planning to leave Delhi and go to Nepal. Jewellery and cash worth Rs 50.5 lakh was recovered from their possession.

The victim, Parmila Singhal, is the wife of Chandni Chowk Jewellery Association Head Yogesh Singhal.

According to police, the woman was lying on her bed when her cook Aman Roy (19) and domestic help Sanjeev Kumar (18) came to her room and threw chilli powder on her face and eyes, tied her up, and snatched her iPhone and gold jewellery. They then pushed her into a bathroom, opened the almirah and picked up an electronic safe that had diamond jewellery and cash before fleeing, said police.

On Thursday, the victim’s family said she is undergoing treatment after being injured during the assault.

Her husband said, “My daughter was at a shop and Parmila was alone at home. The men tried strangling her, one of them also put his leg on her chest and she couldn’t breathe. They put chilli powder on her face, tied her with a bedsheet and pushed her into the bathroom. She somehow managed to untie the bedsheet and washed her face immediately. She locked the bathroom from inside. After they left, she went to the bedroom and locked the door. She checked the CCTV to make sure they were gone and then rushed to a neighbour’s house to call the police.”

CCTV footage from the house shows the two men leaving. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch and police started scanning CCTVs from the house and outside.

“We checked the routes taken by the suspects and also deployed a team to conduct an enquiry in the area. A raiding team was then sent to Mandiwala Park in Shakurpur where all four men were apprehended,” said DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey.

The main accused – Roy, Kumar and their associates Ram Pukar Yadav (26) and Sunil Ram (21) – were arrested on Wednesday. Kumar and Roy were hired a week ago by the family after their help and cook went home.

During questioning, police found that Yadav had been planning to rob Yogesh’s family for a long time. When Roy and Kumar started working at Yogesh’s place, he “suggested” that they should rob jewellery and cash from the house. He and his friend Ram received the jewellery from the two men and were planning to flee to Nepal, said police. The four men hail from different villages in Bihar.