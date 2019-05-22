Four MBBS students killed in accident

Four MBBS students, including a woman, from Sharda University in Greater Noida died and one of their batch mates suffered serious injuries when their car rammed into a stationary truck near Sarfabad village in Baghpat on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway Tuesday.

The injured student, Aanchal Rana from Moradabad, was taken to a local hospital in Baghpat from where she was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in New Delhi, police said.

The other four students were identified as Kant Dhingra and Karishma Dhingra from Ludhiana, Abhishek Soni from Sri Ganganagar in

Rajasthan and Mohammed Shoaib from UP’s Rampur. All students, aged between 18 and 21, were in the third year of their MBBS programme. Police said the students were returning to their university after holidaying in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. Four students died on the spot.

“The impact of the collision was such that the car was mangled and bodies had to be pulled out with the help of a crane and local residents. The families of the dead have been informed,” said Rajiv Pratap Singh, Deputy SP of Khekra in Baghpat.