Four killed in building collapse: Police file negligence case

A day after four persons, including a nine-year-old girl, died in a building collapse in Outer Delhi’s Bawana, police have registered a case of negligence against unknown persons. The victims were out grazing sheep on an empty plot on Friday when the old building nearby collapsed and they were buried under the rubble.

The victims were identified as Rukaiya Khatoon (55), Shahzad (25), Danish (24) and Afrin (9), who were from the Bawana JJ colony area. Police have registered a case against unknown persons under IPC section 304 A (causing death by negligence). No arrest has been made yet.

DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Yadav said, “We received a call around 2.45 am about the building collapse in Bawana. On reaching the spot, we found that the said building was built under the Rajiv Ratan Aawas Yojana and had 300-400 rooms/flats; most were vacant. A portion had collapsed. We called three JCBs, a hydra crane and ambulances to the spot. Four-five persons were trapped under the debris.”

The Delhi government Friday had said an immediate departmental enquiry was initiated into the matter and that the building was constructed during 2007-2010.

The victims’ families had alleged that police and rescue teams came an hour late, but police denied the claims.

“We reached the spot minutes after the PCR call. The building had been constructed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and built under the RRAY. However, we aren’t sure who was handling the building now, if it was given to a contractor or was with DUSIB. It is being investigated,” said a senior police officer.