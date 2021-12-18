Delhi: Four killed as truck overturns, falls on autorickshaw near Indira Gandhi stadium

Four persons, including an autorickshaw driver, died after a container truck overturned and fell on an autorickshaw near Indira Gandhi stadium in Central district, early Saturday morning. The police have identified two of the deceased as Surender Kumar Yadav, who was driving the three-wheeler, and his nephew Jai Kishor. The others are yet to be identified.

An FIR has been registered at I P Estate police station and initial probe has revealed that the truck was loaded with rice and was heading from Sonepat to Tughlakabad. The truck’s driver and helper are absconding. “We are conducting raids to nab them,” said DCP (Central district) Shweta Chauhan.

The Container which fell on the Auto killing four persons on the spot in New Delhi on Saturday. The Container which fell on the Auto killing four persons on the spot in New Delhi on Saturday.

“Information was received at 6.50 am on Saturday that a large truck container crushed an autorickshaw causing a fatal accident. Rescue operations were initiated as the persons in the autorickshaw had been trapped under the container. The body of the three-wheeler was cut open and it was found that there were four men inside,” the DCP said.

“The four people had been crushed severely and were declared brought dead when rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital. The container weighed nearly 35 tonnes and it has been shifted from the main road towards the curb,” she added.