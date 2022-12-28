Four international passengers test negative for Covid-19, discharged from Safdarjung Hospital

Four international passengers, who were a part of a tourist group from an Asian country, have been released from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after being found negative for Covid-19 Wednesday, officials said.

The group of 14 passengers were screened at Delhi’s IGI Airport on December 24 and were then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for quarantine.

“After a thermal screening at the Delhi airport of the 14 passengers, they were brought to the hospital and when we conducted Covid-19 tests, only four were Covid positive. We have discharged them today after their test results came negative,” an official from Safdarjung Hospital said.

He added the hospital authorities had also informed the embassy of the country but after getting no response from the officials, they discharged the passengers.