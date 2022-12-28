scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Four international passengers test negative for Covid-19, discharged from Safdarjung Hospital

The four passengers were a part of a tourist group from an Asian country. They were released from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after being found negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday, officials said.

The group of 14 passengers were screened at Delhi's IGI Airport and were then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for quarantine. (File/Representational)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Four international passengers, who were a part of a tourist group from an Asian country, have been released from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after being found negative for Covid-19 Wednesday, officials said.

The group of 14 passengers were screened at Delhi’s IGI Airport on December 24 and were then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for quarantine.

“After a thermal screening at the Delhi airport of the 14 passengers, they were brought to the hospital and when we conducted Covid-19 tests, only four were Covid positive. We have discharged them today after their test results came negative,” an official from Safdarjung Hospital said.

More from Delhi

He added the hospital authorities had also informed the embassy of the country but after getting no response from the officials, they discharged the passengers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 12:17 IST
Next Story

Public transport hit, vehicles damaged in AIADMK bandh demanding statehood for Puducherry

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close