Four held for soil theft from a road construction site in Outer Delhi

Four men who were frequently involved in stealing soil from a road construction site in the Mundka area were arrested Wednesday. Police identified the accused as Parhlad, 50, owner of the JCB and tractor used for the theft, Sabir, 35, the JCB driver, and Naresh, 26, and Raju, 20, who drove the tractor.

Mundka police said that they received a call Wednesday about some strangers taking away construction material for a road in the Mundka Industrial Area. When the police reached the spot, Devender Pratap Singh, the engineer at the road construction site, told them that soil theft from the site had been going on for a few days. The company had then deployed patrolling staff and security to stop the thefts.

According to the police, the engineer said that his superior had phoned him Tuesday night and informed him that the soil was being lifted and dumped into two tractors with trolleys using a JCB at odd hours. “Immediately, Singh went to the spot and saw four men transporting soil into a tractor. As he yelled out to them, the four fled the spot, leaving behind the JCB, a tractor, and a motorcycle,” officers said.

The police examined the details of the motorcycle and found that it was registered to one Bharat Lal, a Rohini resident. On quizzing him, Bharat Lal said he had sold the vehicle to his relative Parhlad, the main accused. Police nabbed Parhlad and three of his accomplices from his residence in Rohini. They confessed to their involvement in the crime and were arrested. The second tractor used in the theft was also seized, police said.

According to Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer), “On interrogation, Parhlad disclosed that he owned the vehicles. He along with his three accomplices, who were his tenants, decided to steal soil from construction sites, and sell them at high rates.”

A case was registered under IPC sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention).