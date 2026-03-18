Four held in Noida for operating racket by using fake health insurance cards meant for ex-servicemen

According to the police, the recovered evidence, including mobile phones and fake digital documents, is being examined further as part of the ongoing investigation. Police are also probing whether more such cases are linked to the racket.

A gang using fake Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) documents to get a patient admitted to hospital in exchange of money was busted by the Noida Police, with the arrest of four persons, officers said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused allegedly used fake ECHS and Aadhaar cards to admit a woman to a hospital under a false identity, fraudulently availing treatment worth nearly Rs 6.5 lakh without paying full medical costs. The arrested accused have been identified as Shikha Singh (25), her brother Yash Singh (20), Jitendra Yadav (31), and Danish Khan (22), officers said.

Police recovered mobile phones used in the crime along with ECHS and Aadhaar documents shared through WhatsApp from the accused.