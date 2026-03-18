Four held in Noida for operating racket by using fake health insurance cards meant for ex-servicemen

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A gang using fake Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) documents to get a patient admitted to hospital in exchange of money was busted by the Noida Police, with the arrest of four persons, officers said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the accused allegedly used fake ECHS and Aadhaar cards to admit a woman to a hospital under a false identity, fraudulently availing treatment worth nearly Rs 6.5 lakh without paying full medical costs. The arrested accused have been identified as Shikha Singh (25), her brother Yash Singh (20), Jitendra Yadav (31), and Danish Khan (22), officers said.
Police recovered mobile phones used in the crime along with ECHS and Aadhaar documents shared through WhatsApp from the accused.
After manual intelligence gathering and confidential inputs, a team from Bisrakh police station conducted an operation on Tuesday leading to the arrest of the four accused, officers said.
On the probe, Shakti Mohan Avasthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), said “During investigation, it was revealed that Singh’s sister, Tanu, had been suffering from a prolonged illness, and due to the family’s weak financial condition, proper medical treatment could not be arranged. Through an acquaintance working in the health department in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, the family came into contact with Khan, who allegedly promised to arrange treatment at a significantly lower cost.”
Acting on Khan’s instructions, Singh and her brother admitted Tanu to a hospital on July 29, 2025, using the identity of another woman, the complainant’s daughter. The accused allegedly used forged ECHS and Aadhaar cards sent by Khan via WhatsApp to complete hospital formalities and secure treatment benefits, police said.
Police said Tanu died during treatment on August 5 last year. After her death, the accused allegedly obtained the body and prepared a fake death certificate using the same false identity to conceal the fraud. Investigators revealed that Khan received approximately Rs 65,000 through online transactions, while the remaining amount was paid in cash for arranging the fraudulent treatment, officers said.
“During questioning, Khan reportedly admitted that he, along with his associate Pradeep, a resident of Bulandshahr, had been running similar fraud operations for nearly two years. The duo allegedly targeted financially distressed families seeking affordable healthcare and facilitated hospital admissions using forged documents to generate fraudulent medical claims in exchange for money,” Avasthy said.
Officers said the accused had previously been jailed in a similar case registered at Phase 2 police station in Noida. After securing bail, they allegedly resumed their illegal activities, police said. Efforts are currently underway to arrest the absconding accused Pradeep, for whom a dedicated police team has been formed, police said.
A case has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating), 338, 336(3) and 340 (all related to forgery), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Bisrakh police station, officers said.
According to the police, the recovered evidence, including mobile phones and fake digital documents, is being examined further as part of the ongoing investigation. Police are also probing whether more such cases are linked to the racket.
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