Four held for spreading child kidnapping rumours in Ghaziabad

Four people were arrested by Ghaziabad Police Sunday for allegedly spreading rumours of child kidnapping. The accused, Raisuddin, Jeetendra Sharma, Dileram and Ved Prakash, had allegedly spread the word in Akash Nagar that two men had kidnapped a minor, after which they were cornered by a mob.

“We received information of a message circulating in Indragarhi Colony that two men had allegedly kidnapped a minor girl. Police reached the spot and it soon came to light that it was a false rumour, and the men were merely collecting donations for an orphanage. The four men were arrested for disturbing the peace in the region,” said Shloka Kumar, SP, Ghaziabad.

Police said the actions came after several such rumours of child kidnapping were circulated in several parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Noida.

A few days ago, a mentally challenged person heading to a hospital was attacked by a mob at Ghaziabad’s Dasna railway station, after an unknown person spread the rumour that he was an alleged child kidnapper. He was later rescued by Railway officials, police said.

“These arrests send a strong message to all people who indulge in such rumour-mongering. A worrying pattern has emerged in which innocent people get beaten up on the accusation of child kidnapping. Since it is a matter of children, people get aggressive. We constantly urge people not to pay heed to such messages and take law into their own hands,” said an officer from Masuri police station. No evidence of any child kidnapping gang has been found in the area, police added.

On Sunday, similar information was given to Gautam Budh Nagar Police that a six-year-old had been kidnapped by a man on a black Pulsar bike. Officials, on reaching the spot, found that the child was safe at his residence.

“Rumours of child kidnapping are being spread in various districts by some anti-social elements. People are also alleging there is an entire gang operating. This is leading people to attack innocents. The public is advised to inform police in case they see a message of child kidnapping,” said Gautam Budh Nagar Police in a statement.