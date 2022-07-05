Four held for kidnapping caretaker of Gurgaon private firm

Four people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the caretaker of a warehouse of a private company in Gurgaon last week, said the police.

Officials said on Monday that the incident took place on July 2 at around 11 pm in the Farrukhnagar area. The officials said that they received a call from a man called Jaiveer, who works as a driver with the company. Jaiveer informed them that Jeevan Lal, the caretaker at the firm’s warehouse, had been kidnapped by three to four men.

In his police complaint, Jaiveer alleged that the accused arrived in a car and forced Jeevan Lal into the vehicle after allegedly assaulting him. He added that he tried to stop them, but the accused pushed him away and escaped in the car.

The police said an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 365 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Farrukhnagar police station.

They said the arrested men have been identified as Pushpendra Rathi, Jaiprakash alias J P, Rahul Tiwari and Yogesh Yadav. Pushpendra was arrested from Sector 92 in Gurgaon while the other three accused were held from Farrukhnagar, added the police.

Subhash Boken, a spokesperson of the Gurgaon police, said, “The probe has found that Pushpendra has taken the security contract of the warehouse where the victim Jeevan Lal works as a caretaker. Jeevan Lal used to complain to Pushpendra about the lack of security personnel in the warehouse, due to which there had been fights between them. Due to this enmity, Pushpendra along with his associates planned to kidnap the caretaker and they beat him up.”

Two vehicles and a stick used in the crime have been recovered from the accused, according to officials. The accused were produced in a district court and sent to judicial custody, they added.