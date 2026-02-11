Four held for duping Delhi-based CA of Rs 75,000 through fake bank app

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Four men were arrested on Tuesday for cheating a East-Delhi based chartered accountant of Rs`75,694 by persuading her to download a malicious mobile application posing as a bank app, police said on Tuesday.
The case, registered on February 4 under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was lodged on the complaint of a resident of Krishna Nagar.
According to the police, she was deceived by an unidentified caller who impersonated a representative of a private bank and offered to increase her credit card limit.
The caller then sent an APK file to Chauhan on WhatsApp. Once installed, the app compromised her phone, enabling unauthorised transactions from her credit card, said police.
“During investigation, it was revealed that the fraudster used a compromised credit card to purchase electronic and other items through the quick commerce portal Zepto, which were delivered to Charmwood Village in Faridabad. Technical analysis of the money trail was done and beneficiary details were received from Zepto. The team then identified and established the linkage of suspects with this fraud. The suspects were identified as the residents of the Lakkarpur village in Faridabad’s Surajkund,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, Prashant Gautam.
Police then traced the fraud to a group that allegedly sourced SIM cards from a particular point-of-sale outlet to mask identities. Officers said one of the accused, Ashish Kumar Ojha (23), a former employee of a credit card sales firm, had access to customer data. This information was allegedly shared with co-accused Vivek Kumar (37), who developed a fake banking application resembling a real app.
Victims were then induced to install the APK through fraudulent calls, said police. Officers said four mobile phones, including the primary device used in the offence, were recovered during the operation. The other two arrested accused were identified as Abhishek Kumar Jha (24), and Ikrar (23), police said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Actor and dancer Mukti Mohan sets a new record by holding a plank for 9 minutes after being challenged by her sister Shakti Mohan. This requires discipline and persistence, as explained by consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. Goyal praises Mukti's balanced approach to fitness and encourages others to aim for steady improvement with the guidance of a health practitioner.