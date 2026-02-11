Four held for duping Delhi-based CA of Rs 75,000 through fake bank app

The caller then sent an APK file to Chauhan on WhatsApp. Once installed, the app compromised her phone, enabling unauthorised transactions from her credit card, said police.

Four men were arrested on Tuesday for cheating a East-Delhi based chartered accountant of Rs`75,694 by persuading her to download a malicious mobile application posing as a bank app, police said on Tuesday.

The case, registered on February 4 under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was lodged on the complaint of a resident of Krishna Nagar.

According to the police, she was deceived by an unidentified caller who impersonated a representative of a private bank and offered to increase her credit card limit.

