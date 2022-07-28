scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Four held for ‘cattle smuggling’ in Gurgaon

The officer added, "Investigation has found that they were carrying cattle from Ghaziabad to Nuh for smuggling. We are checking their criminal record."

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
July 28, 2022 8:16:00 pm
border security force, cattle smuggling, indo-bangla border, bsf west bengal, bsf bangladesh border, cattle smuggling cases in west bengal, india news, indian expressA police officer said, “The accused were signalled to stop but they attempted to escape. After a chase of 2-3 km, the four accused were arrested. (Representational File Photo)

Four men, allegedly involved in cattle smuggling, were arrested after a 2-3 km chase on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway in the early hours of Thursday, said police. A country-made gun, a truck and a pick-up truck have been seized, added police.

According to police, they received information around 4 am that four alleged cattle smugglers were on their way to Nuh and will pass by Pachagon Chowk, following which a raiding party accompanied by members of the cow protection cell headed to the area.

A police officer said, “The accused were signalled to stop but they attempted to escape. After a chase of 2-3 km, the four accused were arrested. A total of 26 cows were rescued from the trucks and taken to a cow shelter.”

The officer added, “Investigation has found that they were carrying cattle from Ghaziabad to Nuh for smuggling. We are checking their criminal record.”

More from Delhi

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 429 of the IPC, sections 13 (1) and 13 (2) of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Bilaspur police station, said police.

