Four held for 22-year-old’s murder in Faridabad after tussle over abusive remark

Four persons were arrested Sunday evening for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old man following a tussle over an abusive remark in AC Nagar, Faridabad. A fifth accused in the case is absconding, the police said.

According to the police, Shiva and his friend Sunil were on their way to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Thursday night when a group of five men, who were allegedly drunk, intercepted them near the railway track in AC Nagar.

The police said that under the influence of alcohol, the accused started abusing Shiva and Sunil. When they protested, the accused allegedly picked up a fight and assaulted them.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said, “The victims were stabbed multiple times by the accused persons with a knife. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where Shiva was declared dead, while Sunil suffered grievous injuries.”

A case of murder was registered at Kotwali police station. The crime branch in DLF on Sunday arrested the four accused – Nitin, Pawan Bihari, Rahul and Harsh alias Bhainga – from sector 20 B area. A fifth accused, identified as Krishan alias Pakoda, is on the run.

The police said the accused confessed to the crime during questioning. The knife, blood-stained clothes and shoes have been recovered by cops. A probe has found that Nitin and Krishan have a criminal record and two prior cases of snatching and loot have been registered against them in Faridabad.

The accused were produced before a magistrate Sunday. Three of them were sent in judicial custody, while Nitin was remanded in one-day police custody, said police.